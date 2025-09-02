Jordon Hudson Fields Phone Call, Hangs W/ Randy Moss During Bill Belichick's UNC Debut

Jordon Hudson found ways to keep herself occupied while Bill Belichick struggled through his UNC debut ... even at one point fielding a phone call during the Tar Heels' disaster.

Check out some photos of Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend on Monday ... while she had some sweet seats for her man's big night -- she was anything but thrilled to watch North Carolina get drubbed by TCU.

Play video content BACKGRID

She seemed nervous throughout -- and appeared to phone a friend to get her mind away from the action on the field.

She did at least get to hang out with NFL legend Randy Moss -- one of Belichick's former Patriots players -- and she did look great in some sparkly pants and a white top. But otherwise, the night was a total flop for her and Bill.

The Heels ended up losing 48-14 ... and Hudson actually caught some strays after the game by Horned Frogs who were celebrating the big win.

Play video content TMZ Studios