Jordon Hudson Fields Phone Call, Hangs W/ Randy Moss During Bill Belichick's UNC Debut
Jordon Hudson Takes Call As Belichick's Tar Heels Drop Ball ... Suite Seats For Bill's Nightmare Debut
Jordon Hudson found ways to keep herself occupied while Bill Belichick struggled through his UNC debut ... even at one point fielding a phone call during the Tar Heels' disaster.
Check out some photos of Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend on Monday ... while she had some sweet seats for her man's big night -- she was anything but thrilled to watch North Carolina get drubbed by TCU.
She seemed nervous throughout -- and appeared to phone a friend to get her mind away from the action on the field.
She did at least get to hang out with NFL legend Randy Moss -- one of Belichick's former Patriots players -- and she did look great in some sparkly pants and a white top. But otherwise, the night was a total flop for her and Bill.
The Heels ended up losing 48-14 ... and Hudson actually caught some strays after the game by Horned Frogs who were celebrating the big win.
The good news for Jordon, Bill and UNC? They won't have to wait long to get redemption -- their next tilt is Saturday against Charlotte.