TCU's Bud Clark Says Bill Belichick 'Gotta Call His Girlfriend' After Blowout Loss

It wasn't the College Football National Championship, but the TCU Horned Frogs were living it up in the locker room after spoiling Bill Belichick's college football debut Monday night ... with even Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson catching strays during the postgame celebrations.

Footage from the postgame shin dig began circulating not long after the clock hit triple zeros in the Horned Frogs' 48-14 win over the Tar Heels. In a video posted by the team's social media, the squad starts belting out their fight song, "Riff Ram Bah Zoo" ... and it's obvious the game meant a little more to them.

The moment that really caught the internet's attention came on a live stream courtesy of TCU's Bud Clark, who said, "Belichick gotta call his girlfriend."

"He sad."

Clark earned the right to talk. He racked up five combined tackles and a pick-six on the night.

Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes acknowledged postgame that the team felt disrespected heading into the season opener ... saying "our players were certainly excited to play."

"I think we all felt a little disrespected, maybe, coming in. There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play."



"There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play."

TCU coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 48-14 beatdown of North Carolina.

"There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated."