Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Relationship Gets Stamp Of Approval From Ex-UNC Star

Former UNC star Devontez Walker's got no issues with Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson ... in fact, the ex-Tar Heels wideout tells TMZ Sports he's all for it!

The 24-year-old, who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, chatted with us this week about how Belichick's doing at his alma mater ... and when the topic of the head coach's young girlfriend came up, he said he's a fan.

He did admit Belichick and Hudson's nearly 50-year age gap is "a little crazy" ... but he added the spark between the two is apparent to him.

"I don't have nothing against it," said Walker, who roamed the Chapel Hill campus 2023. "It seems like she's good for him. He loves her. She loves him."

As for how Belichick's doing on the field, Walker said he's been encouraged by what he's seen from the coach there.

He told us the TCU blowout was excusable given all the new faces in new places -- and now, he sees a team that's "starting to roll."

"I think they're going to hit the ground running when they get to conference play," Walker said.