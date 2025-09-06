Ex-UNC Star Eric Ebron Staying Patient With Bill Belichick Despite Disastrous Debut

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former UNC star Eric Ebron is admitting his alma mater got its "ass kicked" on Monday night ... but he tells TMZ Sports he's still nowhere near pressing the panic button on the Bill Belichick era.

The ex-Tar Heels tight end sat down with us just a few days after North Carolina got whipped, 48-14, by TCU ... and while he said it was no doubt a disappointing start, he's staying patient with his old school's new sideline manager.

Ebron explained with all of the new faces in a bunch of new places -- he actually somewhat anticipated the outcome.

But, that being said, he told us, "I pray that this doesn't last all year."

"I can't do it," he added with a laugh.

Ebron said he's fully expecting Belichick and his players to be rebounding -- noting he figured it'd take all of the guys a bit to learn how "to juggle" school and NIL money.

As for all the smack-talking the Horned Frogs did after leaving Chapel Hill with a big dub -- Ebron said it was "disrespectful," but he understood it.

"TCU has more wins against Bill than I do," he said.