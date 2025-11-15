Asante Samuel Calls Bill Belichick A 'Hypocrite' For Relationship With Jordon Hudson

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bill Belichick's been a regular in the headlines ever since his relationship with Jordon Hudson became public ... and his former player Asante Samuel tells TMZ Sports the irony is not lost on him.

Samuel was having some fun at his old coach's expense when he chopped it up with us this week ... saying while BB had to change his ways to conform to the college game at UNC, his off-the-field life has changed, too.

"Coach is being a hypocrite, man," he said. "He's been a hypocrite the way he's carrying on. He told us to stay off and don't have family distractions and things like that."

"Coach got all this stuff going on! Coach, where did this come from? Why wasn't we able to enjoy ourselves like this now that you want to enjoy yourself!"

Of course, Belichick was famous for his "Do Your Job" mantra ... which was intended to ensure players kept their focus on the game to minimize distractions off the field.

Even though Samuel finds it strange how Belichick has seemingly stopped following his own words ... he understands that at the end of the day, all that matters is that people are happy.

"Whatever that looks like, just be happy," he said. "Find happiness. If it's gonna be a little embarrassing, and you don't mind, the other person doesn't mind, and y'all are happy together and it's authentic, I mean, go with it."

