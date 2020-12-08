Asante Samuel Says It's Time For Eagles To Bench Wentz, Go With Hurts!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Carson Wentz's time as the starter in Philly should be over -- at least for now -- so says Asante Samuel, who tells TMZ Sports the Eagles should play Jalen Hurts!

"If it was my decision," the former Philly defensive back said, "I think I'd go with the rookie."

Wentz has devolved this year into one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks ... he leads the league in interceptions with 15 and has the Eagles underperforming at just 3-8-1.

But, head coach Doug Pederson has been non-committal about sitting the QB in favor of Hurts (their second-round pick) ... and Samuel tells us he thinks that's a mistake.

The ex-Eagles star says a QB swap could inject some life -- and wins -- into a team that still has a very good shot at winning the NFC East crown.

"It's all about the W," Samuel says. "It's all about winning. It's all about production. If we have to bite a big cap loss, give away a lot of money and we think we got to move forward to make our team better, that's what I think you definitely have to do."

Pederson DID make the switch from Wentz to Hurts late in the Eagles' loss to the Packers on Sunday ... and Hurts seemed to be comfortable under center, throwing for 1 TD and 1 INT and rushing for 29 yards.

It remains unclear if Wentz will get the reins back this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints ... but, if it were up to Samuel, he's making it clear the decision would've already been made.