Asante Samuel Says Son Has NFL Star Potential, Could Be Better Than Me!

Another Asante Samuel is on his way to the NFL ... and this one could better than the previous one -- so says the original Asante Samuel!!

Here's the deal if you ain't aware ... ex-NFL star Asante Samuel Sr. has a college-aged son, Asante Samuel Jr., who's an absolute BALLER for Florida State.

So much so, the Seminoles defensive back just announced he has intentions of entering the 2021 NFL Draft!!

And, when we asked Dad about his son's potential ... the 2-time Super Bowl champ told us the kid could be an even better player than he was!

"It's definitely possible," Samuel Sr. says. "He can go to the right team, right situation and get a little technique things knocked off, get it worked on a little bit -- he definitely can rise up the ranks and have a great career."

Samuel has been a regular in FSU's defensive backfield since arriving on campus in 2018, playing in 31 games and recording 4 career INTs.

And while it's still early in the draft process ... many have labeled the 5-foot-10, 184-pound corner a possible first-round pick.

Samuel Sr. says watching him grow into that kind of player has been pretty special.