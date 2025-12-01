Bill Belichick Wraps Jordon Hudson In Coat After UNC Loss

Bill Belichick's Tar Heels couldn't protect their endzone on Saturday, but the North Carolina head coach at least provided some coverage for his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson ... ditching his coat to keep her warm after the game.

The football legend shifted into boyfriend mode after NC State embarrassed his team in a 42-19 effort ... taking the puffy blue jacket off his back to make sure the 24-year-old Hudson was warm in the Raleigh weather Saturday night.

It didn't look like Hudson was prepared for the cold -- she was wearing a navy and Carolina blue ensemble with see-through printed pants ... and her arms were fully exposed.

Needless to say ... Jordon was probably freezing her cheeks off!!

She appeared to be thrilled with BB's chivalrous act ... getting a big grin on her face as he bundled her up.

Hudson is no stranger to interesting fashion choices at games ... but also turned heads in her cheer practice outfit at a gas station on Friday.

The pair can now put the 2025 season behind them -- not only was it filled to the brim with drama, but it was also painful to watch the action on the field ... and Chapel Bill's debut was a 4-8 stinker in 12 games.