Jordon Hudson Fires Back at Bill Belichick Relationship Haters in New Year's Day Post

Jordon Hudson's entering a new year defending herself from the same old hate ... popping off at critics of her relationship with Bill Belichick in a New Year's related post.

The former cheerleader reshared a post of the two clinking glasses from last New Year's Eve ... which reads, "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge'; yet, somehow everything changed."

She adds, "4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

Again, this is the same post she shared a year ago ... but, it seems she's doubling down on the sentiment with the repost -- so, don't even think of trying to sack her relationship in 2026!

Hudson and Belichick had a wild year ... with their relationship really kicking up controversy back in April when CBS aired an interview with the legendary head coach interrupted by Hudson.

The awkward moment went viral ... and certainly wasn't helped by rumors we debunked about Jordon being banned from UNC facilities.

The UNC football team struggled this season -- Bill's first at the helm -- as well ... going 4-8 overall and 2-6 against conference opponents.

Jordon attended many of the games ... making a statement with her outfits and the legal docs she seemed to be carrying in her clear purse.