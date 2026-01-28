Bill Polian Says He Voted For Bill Belichick, Confirmed W/ Hall Of Fame

Play video content SiriusXM NFL Radio

Bill Polian is setting the record straight regarding his alleged role in Bill Belichick's Pro Football Hall of Fame snub ... saying he voted to induct the 6x Super Bowl-winner, and he's got proof!

The longtime NFL executive and HOF'er read a statement on SiriusXM NFL Radio, saying he voted to enshrine Belichick, adding ... "the Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed that fact through the auditors of the selection process."

All this comes after the 83-year-old couldn't get his story straight during two interviews on Tuesday ... hours after news broke that BB didn't make the cut. Polian first told Sports Illustrated he voted "yes" on Bill's candidacy ... but later told ESPN he was not 100% certain, saying he was 95% sure.

Polian also denied the claim that he convinced other voters Belichick should "wait a year" for enshrinement as penance for Spygate.

"This has been confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, numerous selectors who were in the room, and my vote for coach Belichick."

Polian ended by saying he knows the importance of his role as a voter on the selection committee, saying he makes these decisions "with the utmost objectivity."

"I've said on SiriusXM radio and numerous other media outlets that I believe coach Belichick to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer -- my vote confirms that."

Whether it's enough to convince those online remains to be seen ... but one thing is for sure -- plenty of people are outraged over the decision to leave Belichick out.

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Johnson, and even LeBron James have voiced their displeasure with the 73-year-old not getting in on his first ballot.