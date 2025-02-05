Travis Scott Yanked By Security After Clippers vs. Lakers Game

Travis Scott was grabbed by a security staffer following the Lakers vs. Clippers game on Tuesday ... and TMZ Sports is told the whole ordeal was the result of a credential issue.

La Flame had courtside seats for the Battle of L.A. at the Intuit Dome ... where he was laser-focused on all the action throughout the night -- including Bronny James' first-career three-pointer.

Travis Scott celebrating Bronnys first NBA 3 pointer 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g00KM3yhyR — wholesome nba fan (@idcstfumaynee) February 5, 2025 @idcstfumaynee

But after the Purple and Gold secured the 122-97 victory, the fun briefly died down for the "FE!N" artist ... as he was yanked by a worker as he was making his way off the court and out of the arena.

Scott was visibly puzzled ... and pulled his arm out of the man's grasp as he continued to walk in the opposite direction.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us the staffer -- a third-party employee hired to work the game -- was looking on Scott's person for a floor credential ... and when he didn't see one, he took swift action.

Safe to say if he had just looked at Travis' face, he would've known he was allowed to be in the area ... after all, he IS one of the most famous rappers in the country.