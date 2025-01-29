Harvey Weinstein Doesn't Think He'll 'Hold On' Much Longer in 'Hellhole' Jail

Would Rather Be in Court Than Jail!!!

Harvey Weinstein is begging to go back to court for his rape retrial ... mainly because he doesn't think he'll "hold on" much longer behind bars.

The controversial former film producer -- who is set to be retried in New York City after his 2020 sexual assault conviction was overturned last year following an appeal -- pleaded to move up the court date in a Manhattan courthouse Wednesday ... where HW looked worse for wear.

Weinstein, who was wheelchair-bound and frail-looking during the new court appearance, said he doesn't think he'll be able to attend the current April 15 start date ... as he doesn't think he can survive his incarceration on Rikers Island.

He begged ... "I want to be out of this hellhole ... I want this to be over with."

Per Weinstein, "Every day is a struggle" for him behind bars ... and noted he isn't the only one.

He added ... "There are so many people suffering on Rikers Island, so many people I'm with in prison. I speak for all of them."

The Oscar winner -- who is currently battling leukemia and other health issues -- pushed for an earlier start date by a week, suggesting April 7 as a possible calendar update.

Harvey's camp seems optimistic following his court appearance, with his rep, Juda Engelmayer, telling us ... "Judge Farber demonstrated exceptional responsiveness, and we deeply appreciate his thoughtful consideration of Harvey’s condition and circumstances. We remain confident in a swift and efficient trial process and firmly believe that Harvey will be fully exonerated."

The rep also explained Harvey's remarks were meant to highlight the "huge toll" the back and forth between Rikers Island, and court, and Bellevue Hospital has taken on his physical health.

It's for this reason alone, he says, Harvey wants to "speed up the court process and get to it."