Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed with Leukemia Behind Bars in New York

Harvey Weinstein's medical issues are getting even worse because he’s now been diagnosed with leukemia, TMZ has confirmed.

The disgraced Hollywood film producer has chronic myeloid leukemia, which is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow, according to the American Cancer Society.

Weinstein's rep, Juda Engelmayer, and his attorney, Arthur Aidala, declined to talk about the new diagnosis, but they issued a joint statement ... "Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition."

They went on to say ... "It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse and speculation. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."

NBC was first to report the news, adding that Weinstein was undergoing treatment for the disease at Rikers Island. Weinstein is being held at the jail complex while awaiting a retrial in his NYC sexual assault case.

As we reported, Weinstein had his Manhattan case overturned on appeal after his 2020 conviction for raping an aspiring actress and sexually assaulting a production assistant. The judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

But, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg decided to retry the case of the two accusers, and even announced a new indictment in September, charging Weinstein with a third sexual assault of a woman in a lower Manhattan hotel.

What's more, Weinstein was convicted in 2022 for raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel and was sentenced to 16 years in a California prison. He has also faced a mountain of civil lawsuits alleging rape and sexual assault.

On top of his legal woes, Weinstein has had to deal with a litany of health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, and fluid on his heart and lungs.

In September, he was rushed to the hospital to undergo major heart surgery after he felt chest pains in jail. During another hospital visit, he contracted COVID-19 and double pneumonia, requiring further medical care.