Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After 'Alarming' Blood Test Amid Cancer Battle

Harvey Weinstein is back at Bellevue Hospital in New York City after getting some alarming results from a recent blood test ... TMZ has learned.

Weinstein's attorney, Imran H. Ansari, tells TMZ ... the blood test, taken at Rikers Island, was related to Weinstein's leukemia diagnosis, and while the results are concerning, his condition is treatable.

It's the latest health issue for Weinstein -- his attorney says he's "been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island."

Ansari tells us after "an alarming blood test result," Weinstein will be receiving emergent treatment at the Manhattan medical facility and will remain at Bellevue Hospital until his condition stabilizes.

TMZ broke the story ... just last week Weinstein filed a claim with the Office of the NYC Comptroller, alleging the conditions at Rikers are making his laundry list of medical issues even worse.

Weinstein's attorney now says, "His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights."

Meanwhile, Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, says "This mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment."