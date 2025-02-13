Kandi Burruss Pushes Her R&B Group Psiryn Past 20-Year Billboard Milestone

Kandi Burruss is using her R&B expertise as a member of Xscape to help the next generation of singers blossom, and it's paying off ... her artists Psiryn just became the first girl group to top a Billboard R&B chart in two decades!!!

Kandi tells TMZ Hip Hop she heavily stressed to Psiryn the importance of building strong relationships when doing radio promo ... being friendly, engaged, and bringing great energy to the stations goes a long way!!!

The three-woman outfit clearly understood the assignment and made an impression ... their debut single "Sober" is the first hit from a girl group to top the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart since Floetry told the world to “Say Yes” back in 2003!!!

Kandi signed Psiryn to the Kandi Koated Entertainment imprint last year and says the consistent radio play is responsible for the song's meteoric boost to No. 1.

Up-and-coming artists take notes, and not a load off ... Kandi tells us she pushed Psiryn to put on their pro faces, even when they were worn out.

Kandi says ... "Even when you’re exhausted, you have to push through because this is what you asked for. Staying professional, present, and making a lasting impression is key, and I’ve seen them really take that to heart. It makes a difference.”