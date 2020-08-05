Kandi Burruss Celebrates Hubby's Birthday with Strippers in Glass Boxes

Play video content

Kandi Burruss knows how to have a good, old-fashioned, booty-shakin' time ... even during a pandemic.

The 'Real Housewives' star threw a birthday bash for her husband, Todd Tucker, at the Bowlmor in Atlanta ... but no one was looking at bowling pins. Instead, Kandi brought in strippers, and did so COVID-safely, we might add.

Check it out ... dancers were brought in to strip down for Todd -- but they were encased in glass boxes, ya know ... for distancing and whatnot. It's creative, we'll give 'em that.

Not only that, but it looks like just about everyone who attended was wearing some type of face covering -- so they were mindful during their partying, more so than a lot of bozos we've seen raging this year.

Unclear if 'RHOA' cameras were rolling for the shindig -- but our guess is ... they probably were. Remember, production for the show recently picked up again, and safety guidelines are in place to keep everyone healthy. Looks like the cast is taking those directives to heart, but still having fun.