Virtual Strip Club Demon Time Opening with Huge Celebrity Guest List

Exclusive

The most popular digital strip club -- all the rage during quarantine -- has celebs lining up, virtually, for the first night of Justin LaBoy and Justin Combs' new Demon Time format.

Here's the deal ... LaBoy is moving Demon Time -- the online stripper stage -- from IG Live to OnlyFans, and Friday's launch has a crazy celeb guest list.

Usher, Winnie Harlow, The Weeknd, YG, Trippie Redd, YBN Almighty Jay, Karrueche Tran, Nav, Will Packer and Luka Sabbat are all expected to be in the virtual house ... along with sports stars like Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Delon Wright and Caris LeVert!!!

Demon Time's been a huge hit on IG with celeb and normie fans, strippers who'd otherwise be out of work now ... and a little someone by the name of Beyonce!!!

Bey gave Demon Fans her stamp of approval on her remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit, "Savage," so you already know it's gonna be lit!!!

In fact, it was a little too lit for IG Live ... which, we're told, had some issues with some of the sexier performances.

We have officially partnered with Demon Time who have created the first ever monetized virtual night club experience using our new dual screen live feature. We would like to welcome @JustinLaboy & @Jdior_ to the OnlyFans Family! Grand Opening of the show on Friday 5/15 😈 pic.twitter.com/xorSGHn9Um — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) May 12, 2020 @OnlyFans

LaBoy's digital club won't have those issues with its new partner, OnlyFans. We're told the remodeled, if you will, Demon Time already has more than 2,000 subscribers on the new platform ... all ready for Friday night's premiere.