Beyonce's 'Savage' Name-Drop of Virtual Strip Club 'Demon Time' Stuns Creator

Beyonce's remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit, "Savage," has everybody feeling a bit better during the pandemic ... but especially the founder of an IG Live strip club she name-checks on the track.

Justin LaBoy's the guy who started Demon Time -- a virtual stripper stage where women dance for celebs and norms alike -- tells TMZ how stunned he was to find out Bey knows about his biz ... and felt compelled to give it a shout-out.

If ya don't know ... Shaq, The Weeknd, Kevin Durant, Meek Mill, Drake, Lil Yachty, Yo Gotti, Diplo and Jake Paul have all signed in for Demon Time shows, but LaBoy says it took some time for it to be socially accepted. As he puts it, some celebs were using burner phones at first to watch the action.

Now that it has Beyonce's stamp of approval, though, LaBoy's expecting a big boost. Several million have already heard her sing, "Hips TikTok when I dance, on that Demon Time she might start an OnlyFans."

LaBoy says his new stripper service is the wave of the immediate future ... until there's a coronavirus vaccine. Watch his explanation -- it makes sense, especially in light of the expected changes at traditional strip clubs.