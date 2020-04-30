Megan Thee Stallion & J. Prince Put Legal Feud on Hold for Beyonce Remix

Exclusive

Megan Thee Stallion got the green light for her "Savage" remix with Beyonce from the record exec Meg's blasting in a lawsuit -- but J. Prince squashed that beef, temporarily, for the sake of charity.

Sources at Megan's label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, tell TMZ J. Prince had to sign off on the collab that brought MTS to tears -- which could have been a super awkward situation for her.

Remember, she's in the middle of a nasty lawsuit, attempting to get out of her contract. A lawsuit in which she openly accuses J. Prince of bullying her and others.

We're told J. Prince, who consults with 1501, still had to sign off because the label paid for production, and had to agree to give up profits and royalties. Our sources say Prince's approval was done "in unity" to benefit Houstonians affected by the virus.

As we reported, Bey and Megan are donating all proceeds from the remix -- which already has more than 4 million views in less than a day -- to Bread of Life's COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston ... Meg, Bey and J. Prince's hometown.

Unity for the sake of charity only goes so far, though. We're told the lawsuit is still pending -- Meg still wants out of her 1501 Certified deal.