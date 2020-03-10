Megan Thee Stallion Says 'Suga' Holding Fans Over Until Big Album Drop

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion is all smiles just days after her EP dropped ... and she's adamant it'll hold her fans over until THE BIG ONE drops.

We got the Houston rapper out over the weekend in NYC and she tells us it's been nothing but love since she dropped her 9-track EP, "Suga," on Friday. She's adamant it's gonna hold her fans over until her big album drops.

When that'll happen is unclear. Remember, Megan's label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, went to court and filed a motion to try and stop her from releasing her new music ... but in the end, it was Megan who notched the W in that battle.