Beyonce Remixes Megan Thee Stallion's Hit 'Savage' for COVID-19 Relief

Beyonce Goes Full Savage ... Remixes Megan Thee Stallion
4/29/2020 1:59 PM PT
Beyonce's back and bringing more hot sauce to throw on Megan Thee Stallion's fire track, "Savage."
Queen Bey's teamed up with the rapper for a savage remix of the song, which has blown up, especially on TikTok, during the coronavirus pandemic. Beyonce even name-checks TikTok in one of her verses.
The "Savage" remix is a pretty big deal -- it's B's first new music since her "Lion King" companion album last summer -- and fans have quickly taken notice.
The music video's already racked up nearly half a million views on YouTube just a little over an hour after premiering.
Meg's stoked on the collab too, saying ... "I'm literally crying ... being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh** means EVERYTHING to me !!!!" Both artists hail from H-Town.
The Beyonce remix will also help battle COVID-19. The women are donating their share of proceeds to benefit Bread Of Life COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown.
That's what's up.
