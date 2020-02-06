Beyonce and Blue Ivy Wearing Adidas x Ivy Park Gear

Backgrid

Here's Beyonce and Blue Ivy looking like walking, talking advertisements for Queen Bey's new clothing line collab with Adidas.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy stepped out Thursday in some matching gear from the Adidas x Ivy Park activewear collection ... spending part of their day fabric shopping at Mood Fabrics in New York City, with NY Fashion Week in full swing.

As we've reported ... Beyonce's been hooking up her famous friends with HUGE care packages from the collection ... including Missy Elliott, Cardi B, Zendaya, Ellen DeGeneres, Hailey Bieber, Janelle Monáe and Kelly Rowland ... so you just knew it was only a matter of time before Blue Ivy got in on the action.

Seems like Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter is really into the big shopping spree too.