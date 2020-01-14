Beyonce Flaunts Booty in Honor of Adidas Ivy Park Collab

Make no mistake ... Beyonce knows what sells, which is why she's drawing major attention to her clothing line's upcoming Adidas collab by showing off her backside.

Translation: Are you ready for this jelly? Queen Bey went full thirst trap to promote her Ivy Park collection with Adidas -- and for those distracted by her assets ... there's a pair of gum-bottom sneaker hanging by her leg. Yeah, see it down there?

No doubt, the kicks and cheeks are cool, but don't sleep on Beyonce's socks doubling as a pair of heels. What will they think of next?!?

The Ivy Park-Adidas line drops Saturday, and Beyonce's really been going all-in on sex appeal for the campaign. Not that anyone's complaining.

The rest of Beyonce's ads are just as risque as the booty pic ... prepare for lots of skin and suggestive poses.