Kelly Rowland Proudly Sports Beyonce's New Adidas x Ivy Park Gear

Backgrid

Kelly Rowland's going full Beyonce ... with her new wardrobe.

The Destiny's Child singer showed some serious love to her BFF Thursday by going out in Brentwood covered head to toe in Bey's new Adidas x Ivy Park activewear collection.

Thank you so much @Beyonce I am soooooooo humbly grateful🙏🏾 you are a GEM! Lol the box was so big I was scared to open I thought a whole human was gonna jump out🤣😂🤣 but this FYE sis🔥🔥 #IVYPARK I LOVE IT! pic.twitter.com/hJbrfDWvXL — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 16, 2020 @MissyElliott

You gotta imagine Bey hooked KR up with the collection for free ... she's been delivering HUGE care packages all week to all her celeb friends -- like Missy Elliott, Reese Witherspoon, Cardi B, Zendaya, Ellen DeGeneres, Janelle Monáe, Hailey Bieber and others -- filled to the brim with pants, socks, shoes, hoodies, jackets and workout gear.

It's practically an entire walk-in closet worth of stuff!

Backgrid

As you can see, the color scheme features a lot of burgundy and orange ... and looks fire as hell.

The good news -- for all you non-celebs out there -- the collection drops this weekend ... and prices are set to range from $25 to $250. It's the first collection Beyonce and Adidas have done together.