Strip Club Changes Post-Pandemic Include Gloves, Masks, No Lap Dances

Exclusive

Lap dances from strippers could go the way of the Dodo bird due to the novel coronavirus ... strip clubs are bracing for some major changes in the future.

Our strip club sources tell us the industry is going to look a whole lot different when the dust settles on the coronavirus pandemic and gentlemen's clubs open back up for business ... gloves and masks are on their way in, and lap dances are on their way out.

One source tells us strip clubs are preparing for some sweeping changes ... anyone entering the club will be required to wear a face mask and gloves, even the exotic dancers. Bummer for those of you who were actually looking at their faces.

We're told club capacity will be limited, from the number of dancers working the poles, to the number of customers seated in the audience.

And, the biggest change ... NO CONTACT ... so say goodbye to lap dances, motorboating and whatever goes on in the champagne room.

Of course, club owners tell us they have not heard anything official about rules and regulations for getting back to business -- but things are not looking too promising.

We're told club owners are in a waiting game ... they're making contingency plans, but are essentially at the mercy of local governments and will follow guidelines put in place by governors, mayors and the CDC.