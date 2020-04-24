Las Vegas Nightlife Return Looking Murky, Despite Mayor's Wishes

Exclusive

Tourists won't have much to do on the Las Vegas Strip even if the Mayor gets her way ... things are not looking good this year as far as Sin City nightlife is concerned.

Here's the deal ... while Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman may want her city to open back up for business ASAP, several people connected with Vegas nightlife tell us they are not on the same page.

The clubs we're talking to are all telling us the same thing ... they're being cautious in putting plans together, pool parties are unlikely to return this summer and things aren't expected to be back to full force until 2021.

Our Vegas nightlife sources tell us ... club owners will be following the lead of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and not the Mayor, who doesn't even have jurisdiction over the Strip. The Governor will ultimately decide when establishments can reopen and the clubs will fall in line with the hotels.

As you know ... Mayor Goodman raised eyebrows this week by suggesting workers in her city could serve as virtual lab rats to see if shelter-in-place orders are worth it, but she would not commit to standing on the casino floor herself.

Until there is a steady downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths, our sources say things are in a holding pattern in terms of reopening Vegas, and it's all a waiting game.

One source tells us they're targeting June for the earliest date to reopen some clubs, but it will only be smaller venues with a capacity well under 1,000 people. Frankly, that sounds like a dream more than reality.

We're told the chances for late-summer pool parties are slim, and things won't be back to normal until summer 2021, even if attendance this summer is cut back significantly and other safety measures are put in place, like temperature checks and workers wearing gloves and masks.

It's not just nightlife and day parties at pools, Chippendales tells us they have no official plan to reopen the male revue and bring back live performances.

As for headliners on The Strip, don't hold your breath. Several big-time music honchos tell us they will not make any deals for their clients in the foreseeable future.

Chippendales says they are waiting on word from The Rio hotel to see what will happen moving forward, and they will follow the hotel's lead.