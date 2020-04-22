'Bachelorette' Star Chad Johnson Moving to Vegas to Start Porn Career
4/22/2020 9:47 AM PT
Chad Johnson's ready to unleash his Johnson ... he says he's going into porn.
The 'Bachelorette' bad boy tells TMZ ... he's moving to Sin City soon to buy a house and build his own porn studio. As for who he's partnering up to do all this with ... the ex-GF he claimed last month tried ruining his life, Annalise Mishler.
Chad tells us he's moving to Vegas in a month or so as soon as he finds a huge house there. He says it's way easier and more affordable to fly people into Vegas where he'll have lots of bedrooms and a studio room for others looking to get into OnlyFans-style content.
Chad, as we told you last month, pimped his OnlyFans account when we wanted to get a straight answer whether he's back with Annalise or not after all their drama.
You'll recall, Annalise claimed an argument in late February turned physical. Chad was arrested and charged with 6 misdemeanors stemming from his domestic violence arrest. Chad vehemently denied putting his hands on her.
But, it didn't end there. Cops made a welfare check at Chad's pad after he posted a disturbing picture hinting at suicide.
Cops determined during that visit he wasn't a danger to himself, but less than 24 hours later he was hospitalized and taken in for evaluation after posting some disturbing videos that included him telling someone, "I have no choice."
