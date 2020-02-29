Chad Johnson Says He Has 'No Choice,' More Possible Suicide Talk

Play video content Exclusive Details

Chad Johnson is continuing to freak out his fans and followers on social media -- less than 24 hours after cops checked on him for a possible suicide threat.

The ex-'Bachelorette' star posted two new videos on his Instagram story overnight -- one of which shows him sitting at a table and blaring Billy Joel's "Piano Man" song, with what appears to be the chord he showed off on his door yesterday and a lone bottle cap.

Another video that follows shows Chad seemingly talking to someone from behind a door, with him quickly saying ... "I have no choice." Of course, these new clips come on the heels of Friday's terrifying post, which depicted what looked like a makeshift hanging contraption.

He captioned that photo, "it'll be okay." Cops told us they went out to his San Fernando home on a welfare check yesterday, but determined no imminent threat on his life.

The scary moment comes just a few days after he was arrested for domestic violence and robbery after he allegedly got physical with his ex-girlfriend, Annalise Mishler. Chad addressed the situation the following day, denying he'd put hands on her while also apologizing.



We got a call into West Valley office of the LAPD to see if they're dropping in on Chad again in light of this new disturbing information. We're told officers were on the scene this AM for a possible welfare check, but no further details are known at this time.