'Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Responds to Domestic Violence Arrest

Ex-'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson is breaking his silence following his arrest for domestic violence and robbery ... adamantly denying he roughed up his girlfriend.

Chad gave his side of the story Wednesday, and explained what led to the heated argument with his GF Annalise Mishler. Chad says they briefly broke up and got back together, but she got pissed when she found out he signed up for a dating app ... during their short break up.

He also says he's "100% confident any type of domestic abuse charges are gonna be dropped" because he didn't commit "any type of domestic abuse whatsoever."

Johnson reacted to the video Annalise posted of him yelling at her door after allegedly punching a hole in her wall. He does cop to ripping her phone away from her when she wouldn't stop recording him ... saying it was a "stupid decision."