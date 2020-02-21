Disney Actor Chris Tavarez Gets 300 Days in Jail for Domestic Violence Case

Exclusive Details Getty

Chris Tavarez, the actor from the Disney Channel hit "K.C. Undercover," is going to jail for several months for an alleged domestic violence incident, and that's after striking a plea deal.

According to the LA Superior Court ... the 27-year-old pled no contest to 1 count of felony domestic violence with a prior conviction. He's been sentenced to a suspended 5-year prison sentence but will only serve 300 days in county jail. He's also getting credit for 153 days already served.

That leaves him with a little less than 150 days behind bars. Tavares will also have to take a 52-week class on domestic violence awareness, and complete one year of an outpatient alcohol program.

TMZ broke the story ... Tavarez was busted back in November after allegedly flying into a rage during a fight with his GF, who suffered a concussion. As we reported, he had a prior conviction for a June 2017 spousal battery case .... so, it was a near certainty he'd get a jail sentence this time around.