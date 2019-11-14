Disney Actor Chris Tavarez Busted for Domestic Violence

Exclusive Getty

Disney actor Chris Tavarez is in hot water after allegedly flying into a rage, giving his girlfriend a concussion ... and getting his ass thrown in jail as a result.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Chris and the woman were at a house in Hollywood when the couple got into an argument that turned physical. We're told Chris allegedly pushed her ... causing her to hit her head.

Our sources say cops were called to the home last weekend, but by the time they showed up, Tavarez had bolted. The responding officers said his girlfriend had marks on her body but refused medical treatment.

Family sources tell us doctors at a hospital later told her she suffered a concussion. Two days later, Tavarez was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence. He was eventually released on $100k bail.

Tavarez, who turned 27 last week, is best known for playing Darien on the hit Disney show "K.C. Undercover" starring Zendaya. He also costarred in the Disney Channel movie, "Avalon High," and appeared in Tyler Perry's "Meet the Browns."