Rapper Gorilla Zoe Arrested in Florida for Domestic Violence

Rapper Gorilla Zoe flew into a violent rage and ended up getting arrested for domestic violence over the weekend ... this according to cops.

Gorilla Zoe was busted early Sunday morning in Monroe County, Florida after security at La Siesta Resort called cops to say they saw Zoe get physical with a woman on his hotel room balcony.

According to the police report ... hotel security claims Zoe was trying to shove his GF into the room. When she refused, he allegedly pushed her to the ground. Cops say she eventually managed to get away and lock him out on the balcony.

Zoe then started punching and kicking the glass door ... according to witnesses, and the woman let him back into the room. At that point, cops arrived looked into the hotel room window and saw Zoe pinning down his girlfriend.

Cops broke things up, and Zoe got off her, but she immediately started to defend him. She told the responding officers, "We always drink and argue, nothing more. He's never gotten physical with me. Isn't that what happens when everyone drinks?"

She also told them he "always become crazy aggressive like" when he's drinking, but added he would never harm her physically. Officers say she didn't have any noticeable injuries.

Zoe was arrested for domestic battery, and while he was being booked played the rapper card. Cops say he told them he was a nice guy and, "My name is Gorilla Zoe you know me I'm a rapper."