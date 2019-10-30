'RHOA's' Eva Marcille Says Baby Daddy's Dangerous, Unfit for Custody

Exclusive TMZ.com

Eva Marcille is pleading with a judge to keep her baby daddy away from their daughter, because she fears he's capable of going on a killing spree like Chris Dorner.

The 'RHOA' star filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, responding to Kevin McCall Jr.'s request to have the judge reevaluate their custody arrangement for 5-year-old Marley Rae -- but Eva says there's no need to because her ex is dangerous.

In the docs, Eva claims Kevin is unstable and has admitted to her he could do worse damage than Dorner -- the ex-cop who went on a killing rampage in 2013 that ended with a manhunt and fatal shootout in Southern California.

Eva also claims Kevin praised a man that killed her good friend and himself in a murder-suicide. She alleges he referred to the guy as his "hero." Eva even included a screenshot from one of Kevin's IG posts where he seemed to make ominous threats against her ... and called himself a "ticking time bomb."

Adding insult to injury, Eva says Kevin's been wrapped up in more legal woes -- including a recent domestic violence charge -- which she believes should disqualify him from spending time with their daughter.

According to the docs, Eva claims Kevin's not only been an absentee father for most of Marley's life, but he also hasn't paid a dime of child support.

She says nothing needs to change in terms of custody, and she wants a judge to toss Kevin's request entirely.