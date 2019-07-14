Cameron Boyce's Favorite Charity Raises Thousands in His Honor

Exclusive Getty

Cameron Boyce's shocking death triggered a flood of donations to a charity about which he was passionate ... with some help from Adam Sandler.

The Disney star, who was just 20 years old when he died this last week, worked closely with a charity called Thirst Project, which builds wells bringing clean drinking water to villages in need.

Thirst Project's co-founder and CEO, Seth Maxwell, tells TMZ ... more than 350 people have donated money to the initiative in Cameron's honor, totaling $15,000.

Maxwell says the money is pouring in from online donations through the charity's website, and a large chunk is coming from a Facebook fundraiser started by Adam Sandler.

Other celebs are raising awareness and driving donations as well ... actors Skai Jackson and Nolan Gould, some of Cameron's industry friends, also went on social media encouraging fans to donate to Thirst Project in Cameron's name.

Maxwell tells us Thirst Project has been overwhelmed by DMs and emails from people asking how they can get involved ... and he says there are lots of ways people can carry on Cameron's legacy.

Disney canceled a "Descendants 3" red carpet event to honor Cameron ... opting instead to donate money in his name to Thirst Project. Those funds are separate from the $15,000 in individual donations.