Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead at 20

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died Saturday in his sleep.

The 20-year-old actor, who starred in several Disney shows including "Descendants," could not be revived after paramedics rushed to his home ... this according to law enforcement sources.

Cameron's family said he had an ongoing medical condition and died in his sleep ... the result of a seizure.

Cameron starred in both the 'Descendants' TV series and movies. He was filming a new HBO show, "Mrs. Fletcher."

Although he was only 20, Cameron racked up a series of hits, appearing in "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2" ... he played one of Adam Sandler's kids.

The actor was only 11 when he first appeared on the Disney Channel. Other credits include "Shake it Up," "Austin & Ally" and "Good Luck Charlie." His breakout role was playing Luke on "Jessie," which ran for 4 seasons.

The family said, “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,”

The family spokesperson went on ... “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

