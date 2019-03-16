Cameron Boyce Sorry For Felicity Huffman's Daughter In College Bribery Scam

Felicity Huffman doesn't deserve your sympathy in the college admissions scandal, but her daughter does ... so says an actor with a family connection to Felicity's oldest child.
We got Cameron Boyce at LAX, and he tells us he's feeling bad for Sofia Macy after her mom was indicted for allegedly stacking the deck on her SATs. As Cameron sees it, mom's the one to blame.
Cameron's got a unique perspective ... his sister attends Los Angeles High School of the Arts with Felicity and William H. Macy's kid. Cameron says it's been a rough week around the house for his fam, and he can't imagine what Sofia's going through.
As you know ... Felicity was among the 50 adults charged in a massive bribery scam involving some of the country's most elite universities.
Cameron doesn't feel the least bit sorry for Felicity ... he says powerful people live in a bubble and are used to getting their way, so this is just karma.