Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former Disney star Kyle Massey is vehemently denying allegations he sent sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl ... claiming the lawsuit against him is a clear and simple case of extortion.

We broke the story ... the "That's So Raven" star is being sued by a teenage girl who claims he sent her images of his erect penis, along with sexually explicit text messages. She's suing for at least $1.5 million.

Kyle's lawyer, Lee Hutton, tells TMZ his client couldn't be clearer ... "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."

Kyle says it's all just a money grab ... he claims earlier this year the accuser's legal team demanded $1.5m threatening to go public to destroy his career if he did not comply. Hutton says his client told the accuser to pound sand.

Kyle is also asking his fans and the public "not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”