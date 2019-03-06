R. Kelly Team to Arrange Meeting Between Joycelyn and Savage Family

R. Kelly's Team to Arrange Reunion Between Joycelyn Savage and Family

EXCLUSIVE

Joycelyn Savage will finally be reunited with her family, and R. Kelly's team is actually making it happen.

The Savages' family attorney, Gerald Griggs, tells TMZ ... a new member of R. Kelly's team, who the family had not spoken to previously, agreed to arrange for Joycelyn to meet with her family members face-to-face sometime early next week.

Griggs says the agreement is tentative for now, because they haven't locked down a specific date, time or location ... but we're told they're looking at Monday or Tuesday. Griggs also tells us the Savages made it clear they wanted to meet in a neutral city outside of Chicago.

If the meeting does take place -- and the Savages believe it will -- we're told they plan to bring a psychologist along to evaluate Joycelyn.

Joycelyn's parents and siblings had a conference call with her Wednesday, just hours before R. Kelly was arrested for failing to pay back child support. A lot of people are saying Joycelyn sounded like she was reading from a script during the conversation. However, she maintains that she's fine, happy and exactly where she wants to be.

The potential meetup is HUGE news, considering the Savages have been trying to move mountains to get some face time with their daughter after years without direct contact.

Joycelyn is alleged to be one of R. Kelly's "sex slaves," and we're told the change of heart might have something to do with the fact that R. Kelly's legal sitch isn't looking good.

Griggs says the Savages were assured by this new R. Kelly team member that they'd be in touch soon with specifics.