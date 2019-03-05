R. Kelly Sobs on Camera 'I'm Fighting for My F***ing Life!!!'

R. Kelly Distraught in Interview, Sobbing, 'I'm Fighting for my F***ing Life!'

Breaking News

R. Kelly was distraught talking about the recent allegations against him and pleading for people to believe he's innocent ... shouting, "I'm fighting for my f***ing life!"

Kelly sat down with Gayle King Tuesday in his first interview since he was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. King presses Kelly on the recent allegations, and clearly hits a soft spot when asked if Kelly has ever held women against their will.

NEW: R&B singer R. Kelly, charged with aggravated sexual abuse, angrily denied the accusations in a new interview with @GayleKing, insisting the claims are “rumors” & “not true.”



Kelly has pleaded not guilty; see the first clips here & watch @CBSThisMorning Wednesday at 7a ET. pic.twitter.com/5yT1QwPsIq — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 5, 2019

The singer explodes, looking directly into the camera and urging viewers to believe it's all lies. Kelly points to his past -- cases in which he's been accused of inappropriate sexual acts -- as proof he'd never commit a crime again, knowing all eyes were on him.

At one point, Kelly begins to sob, saying, "I'm fighting for my f***ing life!"

As we reported ... Kelly was taken into custody February 22 in Chicago and spent several days behind bars before coming up with his $100,000 bail. Upon his release, the singer hit up a local McDonald's. He's also still on the hook for nearly $200,000 in child support.

The full interview will air Wednesday morning on "CBS This Morning."