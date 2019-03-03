R. Kelly's Friend Who Paid His Bail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare

R. Kelly Lady Who Bailed Him Out Gets Bomb Threat at Her Daycare

4:15 PM PT -- Chicago PD just confirmed the details of the bomb scare to TMZ ... saying multiple calls came in Saturday reporting a bomb threat, adding that the daycare center was evacuated. Luckily, no one was injured ... but cops are still investigating.

The woman who paid for R. Kelly's bail has reportedly received a bomb threat at her one-time workplace ... which just so happens to be a daycare.

CBS Chicago reporter Brad Edwards tweeted out the news Sunday, saying multiple people had called in a bomb threat Saturday at a local daycare Valencia P. Love either currently works at or used to work at.

ONLY HERE: Saturday, multiple people called in a bomb threat to a daycare near W. 79th & Kedzie. The business is connected to the woman who posted R. Kelly’s $100k bond. PER CPD - “No offender in custody. Bomb and arson cleared the scene. Area Central investigating.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/80AHAAGmv8 — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 3, 2019

Edwards goes on to report that Chicago PD doesn't have anyone in custody and that the local bomb and arson squads cleared the scene. Cops are currently investigating the bomb threat.

It's unclear if Edwards means that multiple people called in to make the bomb threat themselves, or if multiple people called in to report that a bomb threat had been made. Either way ... it's terrifying to think about.

Interestingly, the status of Love's employment at the daycare is a bit hazy. She's reportedly still listed as a "registered agent" there with the Illinois Secretary of State. But, according to local outlets, the daycare itself and the Dept. of Children and Family Services says Love no longer works there.

You'll recall ... Love posted the $100k bond R. Kelly needed to get out jail in Chicago last week. She also posted a lengthy statement afterward, saying R. Kelly wasn't a monster ... and that she was inclined to believe he's innocent of the charges he's facing.

What's morbidly ironic here ... a gun threat was called in just a few months ago during the NYC screening of "Surviving R. Kelly" ... which cleared the building and postponed the event. Law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time that a person of interest with a Chicago area code was being looked into.

R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, told Variety that she believed R. Kelly was connected to that threat.

