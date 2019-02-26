Woman Who Bailed Out R. Kelly Says He's No Monster, Believes He's Innocent

R. Kelly Woman Who Paid Bond Insists He's Not a Monster!!

R. Kelly was bailed out by a woman who believes he's innocent -- at least for now -- and says she simply stepped up to the plate to help a friend in need.

Valencia P. Love is the Chicago businesswoman who reportedly covered the $100k bond Monday to secure Kelly's release, and she says, "There are three sides to every story, [Kelly's] side, there's (the alleged victims), and the truth."

That statement seems to acknowledge Kelly is being less than truthful, but Love also told Chicago's FOX32 ... "As a friend if he says he's innocent, I can only believe that he is innocent."

Love also insists Kelly is not a monster, and says there are much worse problems in Chicago -- like hundreds of Catholic priests being accused of sex abuse and a missing woman named Kierra Coles.

Valencia makes it clear she's not condoning any of the allegations, saying, "If he did it he is wrong" ... but believes Kelly should get the chance to clear his name.

As for the bond money, Love claims the $100k wasn't hers. She also refused to say who did put it up. She claims the singer is NOT hard up for cash, and she merely helped him get out a few days early.