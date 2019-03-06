R. Kelly Hasn't Paid $160k Child Support ... Jail Cell Awaits!!!

R. Kelly Up Against Deadline, Still Hasn't Paid Child Support

R. Kelly's dangerously close to heading right back to Cook County jail for failing to pay more than $160k in child support.

Sources connected to the embattled singer tell us Kelly hasn't covered the $161,633 he owes to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, and his deadline is today ... Wednesday at 10 AM Central Time. If Kelly doesn't settle up with the court by then, he can be hauled off to jail.

Ironically, Kelly ranted and sobbed to CBS about wanting a relationship with his kids. That interview was taped Tuesday, and we're told he had not paid at that point.

TMZ broke the story ... Kelly actually owes Drea nearly $200k, all told, and he's known since last month he had to pay the minimum amount of $161k by March 6.

Additionally, the D.A. could charge him criminally for failure to pay the support. Any amount over $20k is a felony.

We've reached out to Kelly's attorney, but no word back.