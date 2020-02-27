'Bachlorette' Alum Chad Johnson Cut from Charity Fight After Arrest

Exclusive TMZ.com

Chad Johnson is getting a TKO even before his "Battle of the Bachelors" boxing match, because organizers want nothing to do with an alleged domestic violence abuser.

TMZ has learned Chad, the bad boy from JoJo's season of "The Bachelorette," just got axed from next month's fight for charity at SoCal's Commerce Casino. Hearts Entertainment is putting on the event and its CEO, Bruce Thomas, tells us, "In no way shape or form do we condone the type of behavior Chad Johnson's been accused of."

TMZ broke the story ... Chad was busted Monday night following a heated argument with his GF, Annalise Mishler. She alleges things got physical, and responding cops say they found visible red marks on her face.

Johnson was arrested for felony domestic violence and also robbery ... for allegedly snatching Annalise's phone while she called 911.

He's admitted on camera to getting heated, throwing a phone and punching a hole in Annalise's wall -- but he denies getting physical with her.

Just last week Chad was at a boxing gym prepping to be the main event, and talking major smack ... even though he didn't yet have an opponent for the April 23 bout.

We're told the new main event is 'Bachelorette' fan favorites, Robby Hayes and Luke Pell ... who are also alums from JoJo's season.