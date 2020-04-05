'Quarantined Bachelor' Show's a Hit in SF, Toilet Paper Instead of Roses

'Bachelor' Nation, meet your new fix -- a couple dudes in SF started their own quarantine dating show, but they've nixed the roses and replaced it with a way more precious item.

Two former Yelp employees in the Bay Area -- Tyler Cohen and Jimmy Parenteau -- already had a virtual dating show in the works prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but when it hit ... they pivoted and launched "Quarantined Bachelor."

It's exactly how it sounds ... a single gentleman is chosen as a bachelor, and he's introduced to a bunch of potential suitors via Zoom, who then go on individual dates with the fella and eventually ... get whittled down to a final 3 via elimination. Just like ABC's hit series.

Tyler and Jimmy told the SF Chronicle the big difference with their show -- besides no physical interaction -- is the rose ceremony ... which ditches the petals and replaces it with paper. Toilet paper, that is!!!

It also goes without saying, the stakes for 'QB' aren't as high ... no proposal, just an eventual in-person date.

The first season of 'Quarantined Bachelor' is actually already wrapped and completely up episode by episode on the show's official IG page. They also found their leading man -- his name is Richard Shall, and he seems like quite a catch.

