Colton Underwood Surfaces for First Time Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood looked worse for wear when he emerged for the first time since announcing he tested positive for coronavirus.

The former leading man of the reality show surfaced Saturday from a home he's been staying at in Huntington Beach, CA ... and as he made his way out to the balcony, certainly looking like someone who was down and out and going through it -- COVID-19, that is. He revealed last week he'd tested positive for the novel virus.

Hood on, sad face ... his look here says it all. He's not happy right now.

Luckily, his girlfriend, Cassie, is right there by his side -- and it appears Colton's neighbors are well aware of his condition and are wishing him well. Cassie was photographed coming to the front porch to receive a bouquet of flowers someone had left there ... presumably for CU.