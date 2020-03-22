Plácido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Breaking News

Plácido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish-born singer just said, “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus. My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

He went on, “I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can ! Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community. Plácido Domingo”

The news comes a day after Domingo resigned from AGMA and donated $500,000 for a relief fund to help those during the crisis. The resignation came after a number of women accused the 79-year-old of sexual harassment.