Chicago House Party Vid Shows Stripper Swarmed, Zero Social Distancing

Chicago Party Another PACKED House ... Stripper Swarmed, Zero Distancing!!!

4/28/2020 8:11 AM PT
TOO SOCIAL, NOT ENOUGH DISTANCE
Forget the thirst trap -- this packed house party in Chicago featuring a stripper is more like a potential coronavirus trap with all the guests blatantly ignoring quarantine guidelines.

It turns out there was even more reckless behavior going down in Chi-Town over the weekend -- this party seemed to have several dozen guests swarming around a stripper wearing a top, but nothing down below. The partygoers, packed in shoulder-to-shoulder, made it rain on her and even got a little handsy.

That might be great for her bottom line, but not so great for health. The video shows no one was thinking a thing about COVID-19, face coverings or maintaining six feet between each other.

This is clearly a trend -- as we reported, another Windy City house party had more than 1,000 guests... even as the city struggles to flatten the curve, and combat the disproportionate COVID-19 mortality rate in the black community.

4/25/2020
BLIND RAGER
As we reported ... Chi-Town officials slapped the owner with fines, and cited her for disorderly conduct -- namely, violating the state's stay-at-home orders.

Meanwhile, the stripper party had the potential to get even bigger. A woman who appears to be the homeowner was on video -- live on Facebook, mind you -- inviting anyone watching to come through.

Unclear if city officials will track her down and fine her ass too.

