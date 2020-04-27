Chicago House Party Building Owner Penalized, Blames Adult Son

Play video content Exclusive Details 4/25/2020 Tink Purcell Facebook

The Chicago house party that streamed live with at least 1,000 guests potentially spreading the coronavirus is gonna cost the building's owner.

TMZ confirmed Chi-Town officials have hit the owner with fines, and cited her for disorderly conduct -- namely, violating the state's stay-at-home orders. The fees will be determined by the court at a later date ... and a city alderman said the owner's been put "on notice."

Reports also say the woman's adult kid was to blame for the dangerous party. Apparently he had keys to the place and disarmed the alarms for the rager. Unclear if his ma knew what he was doing, but officials say he's previously thrown at least one other party this size.

Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, had some strong words for everyone who attended the event, saying eventually everyone who participated will be held accountable. She hammered the partygoers, saying ... "What happened in that scene was just foolish and reckless. There’s got to be a level of personal responsibility for that. Millennials aren’t children."