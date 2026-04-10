'RHOA's Drew Sidora Ordered to Move Out of Marital Home, Ex Awarded Custody

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Drew Sidora was ordered to vacate the Georgia home she shares with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Drew must be out of the home by May 31. The judge said due to the "current financial circumstances of the parties," until Drew leaves the home, they will continue splitting the expenses.

Drew and Ralph will share joint legal custody of their kids. Ralph -- who currently lives in the basement of the home -- is allowed to go upstairs in the home to prepare the kids for school.

Ralph was awarded primary physical custody of the kids during the school year, and Drew will have parenting time on alternating weekends starting in August.

The decision came after claims their kids had excessive absences from school while in Drew's custody ... she previously had primary custody of the children.

The divorce has yet to be finalized.

A rep for Drew tells TMZ ... "This matter is still being actively litigated, and is in the middle of the final trial. The Second Temporary Order is, in fact, temporary, and does not reflect the final outcome of the case."

We reached out to Ralph's side, who had "no comment."

As TMZ first reported, Drew and Ralph filed dueling divorce petitions in March 2023. The split turned nasty with Drew claiming she needed out of the marriage due to "continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse."

Drew also accused Ralph of cheating on her. The Bravo star sought primary custody of their 2 kids, while he was looking for joint custody in his papers.