'RHOA' Producers Filming Drew Sidora Talking Divorce Drama for New Season

Drew Sidora will be serving hot tea on her divorce for the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ... we've learned producers brought cameras out again to capture the fallout from her explosive allegations.

Production sources tell TMZ … 'RHOA' fans will get all the scoop on Drew's contentious divorce from Ralph Pittman, despite the fact group shoots for the upcoming 15th season wrapped back in January.

We're told producers started rolling on new confessional interviews this week, with Drew talking all about what went down leading up to the split.

Our sources say production is also filming new confessionals with the other housewives ... so you gotta imagine they all have strong feelings and reactions to Drew's split.

As of now, fans won't be hearing from Ralph. We're told he hasn't filmed anything -- with Drew or solo -- talking about the split. Interestingly, we're told Drew and Ralph are still living under the same roof ... possibly for the sake of their two children.

TMZ broke the story ... Drew refiled divorce docs in which she accuses Ralph of cheating with multiple women, emotional abuse and screwing with her finances.

You'll recall, the two raced to file for divorce on February 27 ... with Drew beating him to the courthouse by just one hour. Her original filing made no mention of his alleged infidelity or abuse. She amended her divorce petition after learning Ralph had, surprisingly, filed docs of his own.